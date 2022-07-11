Binance Market Update (2022-07-11)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.91T, down by -1.77% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,257 and $21,170 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,419, down by -2.24%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include ELF , PERP , and RAD , up by 23%, 18%, and 16%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: