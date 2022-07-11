The Sandbox partners with KEB Hana Bank

The Sandbox announced in a Medium post on Monday that it has partnered with KEB Hana Bank. KEB is a commercial bank that provides the largest range of foreign exchange products in South Korea. The partnership between The Sandbox and KEB Hana Bank will result in the launch of a new type of event marketing.

KEB will open a branch at The Sandbox metaverse to provide basic banking services and promote investments or coloration opportunities with the other partners of The Sandbox. Furthermore, Hana Financial Group will be introduced in K-verse, a virtual space containing all kinds of Korean content to reach Gen Z meaningfully.