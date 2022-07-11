copy link
Multichain introduces a new announcement section
Hassan Maishera - Cryptowisser
2022-07-11 11:26
The Multichain team announced via Twitter on Monday that it now has a new announcement section on Multichain Zendesk. The announcement section will host listing and operation announcements, the team added.
Multichain, previously known as Anyswap, is a decentralized cross-chain swap protocol and bridge infrastructure. The Multichain platform supports multiple blockchains, which enables users to swap and bridge tokens across numerous chains on one platform.
MULTI, the native token of the Multichain ecosystem, is down by more than 1.87% in the last 24 hours and currently trades at $3.67.
