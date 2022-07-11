Multichain introduces a new announcement section

The Multichain team announced via Twitter on Monday that it now has a new announcement section on Multichain Zendesk. The announcement section will host listing and operation announcements, the team added.

Multichain , previously known as Anyswap, is a decentralized cross-chain swap protocol and bridge infrastructure. The Multichain platform supports multiple blockchains, which enables users to swap and bridge tokens across numerous chains on one platform.

MULTI , the native token of the Multichain ecosystem, is down by more than 1.87% in the last 24 hours and currently trades at $3.67.