Harmony Protocol is working to solve node communication issues

Harmony Protocol told its community via Twitter on Sunday that its engineers are working to solve some issues on the blockchain. External leader nodes on shards 1, 2, and 3 required a restart to resolve an issue where cross-link communication became stuck. However, Harmony Protocol’s engineers are working hard to solve this issue permanently.

Furthermore, the team said it is working to resolve a cosmetic issue with its native block explorer and aims to have this resolved as soon as possible.

Harmony is a fast and secure blockchain for decentralized applications. Harmony's main focus is on achieving scalability by dividing not only the network nodes but also the blockchain states into shards, "scaling linearly in all three aspects of machines, transactions and storage".

ONE , Harmony Protocol’s native token, is down by more than 7.6% in the past 24 hours and currently trades at $0.02125.