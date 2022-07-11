BitTorrent Chain is now available on Coin98’s dApp browser

The BitTorrent team revealed via a tweet on Friday that the BitTorrent Chain is now live on Coin98’s dApp browser. Thanks to this integration, users can access the BitTorrent ecosystem at ease while enjoying the all-in-one experience on Coin98, the team added.

The BitTorrent token is a TRC-10 token on the Tron blockchain. The BTT token intends to build a token-based economy for networking, bandwidth, and storage resources on the existing BitTorrent network,

BTTC is trading at $0.00000089 at press time, down by 1.11% in the last 24 hours.