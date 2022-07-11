copy link
BitTorrent Chain is now available on Coin98’s dApp browser
Hassan Maishera - Cryptowisser
2022-07-11 11:22
The BitTorrent team revealed via a tweet on Friday that the BitTorrent Chain is now live on Coin98’s dApp browser. Thanks to this integration, users can access the BitTorrent ecosystem at ease while enjoying the all-in-one experience on Coin98, the team added.
The BitTorrent token is a TRC-10 token on the Tron blockchain. The BTT token intends to build a token-based economy for networking, bandwidth, and storage resources on the existing BitTorrent network,
BTTC is trading at $0.00000089 at press time, down by 1.11% in the last 24 hours.
Coin98 is a cross-chain liquidity protocol with a full suite of products including Coin98 Wallet, Coin98 Exchange and Coin98 Bridge. The Coin98 wallet is a non-custodial, multi-chain crypto wallet and gateway, built as an infrastructure to the multi-chain future. C98 is down by more than 5% and currently trades at $0.479 per coin.
