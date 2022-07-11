Axie Infinity to expand the Sky Mavis team this month

On Friday, the Axie Infinity team provided a development update for July. according to Axie Infinity, it plans to make massive investments toward community partnerships and expand the Sky Mavis team this month. Axie Infinity added that it intends to grow the organization, with a target of approximately 250 individuals over the next 12-18 months. One of its primary goals in 2022 is to either hire or partner with truly world-class talent.

Axie Infinity is a Pokémon-inspired digital pet universe built on the Ethereum blockchain where anyone can earn token rewards through skilled gameplay and contributions to the ecosystem.