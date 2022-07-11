DFINITY welcomes Cotton Studios to the ICP ecosystem

DFINITY, the team behind The Internet Computer blockchain, welcomed Cotton Studios to the Internet Computer ecosystem via a tweet on Saturday. Cotton Studios is a gaming company based in Shanghai and is set to launch its latest game called Marsbound on the Internet Computer blockchain.

The Internet Computer is a layer-1 protocol that is developed by the DFINITY Foundation and aims to become a blockchain network that evolves the internet’.

ICP , the native token of the Internet Computer ecosystem, is up by more than 1.52% over the past 24 hours and is currently trading at $6.70.