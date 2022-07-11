The Sandbox partners with LOTTE WORLD

The Sandbox announced in a Medium post on Friday that it has partnered with the indoor amusement park LOTTE WORLD. The Sandbox will introduce diverse content to the virtual world along with the development of global NFT games using LOTTE WORLD’s content IP licenses, the team added.

In addition to that, The Sandbox will provide various experiences across real-life and the virtual world such as private invitations for the metaverse users.

The Sandbox is a virtual world built on the Ethereum blockchain, where players can build, own, and monetize their gaming experiences. SAND is down by more than 4% in the last 24 hours and currently trades at $1.1259 per token.