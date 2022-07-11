16 projects integrated three Chainlink services last week

Chainlink announced via Twitter on Sunday that 16 projects adopted three of its services last week. The projects were spread across four major blockchains, including BNBChain, Ethereum, Polygon, and Avalanche.

Chainlink Network

(LINK) aims to provide tamper-proof inputs and outputs of data for smart contracts on any blockchain.

LINK

is down by 0.63% over the past 24 hours and is trading at $6.27 at press time.