Binance Market Update (2022-07-11)
Binance
2022-07-11 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.91T, down by -3.17% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,345 and $21,350 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,512, down by -3.75%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include BTCST, RAD, and BURGER, up by 39%, 24%, and 21%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Defi Data: Total Value Locked Is Down by 3.48% In 24H
- Today’s Fear & Greed Index Is 22, the Level Is Extreme Fear
- Bitcoin Mining Hashrate Drops to New Low
- Test Your Crypto Knowledge with Crypto WODL, Share $10,000 in BUSD rewards
- Market Watch: Trading Volume at Monthly Lows as Bitcoin Stalls Amid $21K
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.0714 (-7.10%)
- ETH: $1141.46 (-3.87%)
- BNB: $230.2 (-2.70%)
- XRP: $0.3247 (-4.22%)
- ADA: $0.4539 (-3.83%)
- SOL: $35.14 (-5.56%)
- DOGE: $0.06503 (-4.41%)
- DOT: $6.82 (-3.40%)
- TRX: $0.06589 (-4.19%)
- SHIB: $0.00001096 (-3.52%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- BTCST/BUSD (+39%)
- RAD/BUSD (+24%)
- BURGER/BUSD (+21%)
