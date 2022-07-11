Grayscale Ready for A Supreme Court Battle With U.S. SEC Over Spot Bitcoin ETF

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Broker
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Vanilla Options
Buy and Sell European-style Vanilla Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Grayscale Ready for A Supreme Court Battle With U.S. SEC Over Spot Bitcoin ETF

Bhushan Akolkar - Coingape
2022-07-11 04:58
After the rejection of converting GBTC to a spot Bitcoin ETF last month, Grayscale was quick to file a lawsuit against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The world’s largest crypto asset manager conducted a recent Q&A addressing investor queries over spot Bitcoin ETF.
The Appellate court is currently reviewing Grayscale’s application to review the SEC decision. However, in case Grayscale loses at the Appellate level, it is ready to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.
However, another option Grayscale could explore is an “en banc” hearing. In case of an en banc hearing, there will not be random judges making a decision about the case. The entire group of judges in the D.C. Circuit will collectively weigh-in to arrive at a final decision. However, this kind of hearing is rare and occurs only in the case of a split decision or there isn’t a strong justification for the decision.

What’s the Timeline for Settling the Case?

The spot Bitcoin ETF issue has been going on for years now and the U.S. SEC seems in no mood of getting this product in the market. On the other hand, Grayscale remains determined to launch this product in the market.
One of the Q&A questions was what could be the approximate timelines of the legal battle. Responding to it Grayscale noted:
We can’t be certain about timing, but based on how long federal litigation tends to take – including briefings, oral arguments, and a final court decision – it can typically take anywhere from twelve months to two years, but could be shorter or longer. However long it takes, we believe the strength of our arguments should result in a final decision in our favor at the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals.
The crypto market has faced a brutal correction this year and regulators are likely to have greater scrutiny. But as the market attains maturity with time, we expect the SEC to get more comfortable with approving a spot Bitcoin ETF.
View full text