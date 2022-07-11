A Majority of Wall Street Investors Expect Another 50% Correction in Bitcoin (BTC), Here’s Why

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Broker
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Vanilla Options
Buy and Sell European-style Vanilla Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

A Majority of Wall Street Investors Expect Another 50% Correction in Bitcoin (BTC), Here’s Why

Bhushan Akolkar - Coingape
2022-07-11 03:43
Over the last week, the world’s largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC) managed to stay afloat around $20,500 levels. Bitcoin has been giving mixed signals about its next direction of price swing.
However, a majority of Wall Street investors believe that Bitcoin could be crashing another 50% from the current price all the way up to $10,000. According to the MLIV Pulse survey, 60% of the 950 investors surveyed think $10,000 could be coming for BTC. But the rest 40% believe that Bitcoin will gain 50% from here all the way to $30,000.
Over the last two months, the crypto industry has been facing severe challenges in terms of troubled lenders, collapsing crypto projects and currencies, and much more. The bearish sentiment in global macros is adding to further sell-side pressure. Over the last year, the broader crypto market has corrected nearly 70% wiping out $2 trillion of investors’ wealth.
As a result, the market opinions. have turned extreme. During the MLIV Pulse survey, some 28% of the overall respondents showed strong confidence in crypto assets. However, 20% believed that cryptocurrencies are worthless. Jared Madfes, partner at Tribe Capital, a venture capital firm told Bloomberg:
“It’s very easy to be fearful right now, not only in crypto, but generally in the world”. The expectations for a further drop in Bitcoin reflect “people’s inherent fear in the market.”

Growing Crypto Regulations

The recent events with the collapse of the Terra ecosystem, Celsius Networks, Voyager Digital, and much more call for greater regulatory scrutiny of the crypto space. A majority of the respondents in the survey called government supervision an overall positive step for the crypto sector.
Many believe that strong regulatory measures would lead to greater crypto adoption among retail and institutional players. Also, a majority of respondents put their trust in Bitcoin and Ether. The respondents said that BTC and ETH will remain the driving force in the crypto sector.
Ed Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda Corp, said: “Bitcoin still is powering large parts of the cryptoverse, while Ethereum is losing its lead”.
Respondents also shared their take on non-fungible tokens (NFTs). An overwhelming majority of over 90% said that NFTs are just status symbols or art projects. Only 9% refer to them as an investment opportunity.
View full text