Celsius Hires New Legal Firm to Assist On Restructuring

According to the Wall Street Journal, Celsius hired the law firm Kirkland & Ellis LLP to advise them on its restructuring process and ease the financial burden that spiraled out of control following the collapse of Terra, the de-pegging of Lido’s stETH token, and the general slump of the crypto market.

A restructuring is a court-approved plan in which a company reorganizes to pay its creditors within its means. Parcel payments, board changes, merger and acquisition processes, transfers of rights, and other solutions may be considered.

Kirkland & Ellis LLP is replacing Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP, a law firm hired by Celsius to advise them after they halted operations as a measure to avoid a liquidity crisis.