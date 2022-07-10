Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH Failed At Resistance

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Broker
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Vanilla Options
Buy and Sell European-style Vanilla Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH Failed At Resistance

CryptoVizArt - CryptoPotato
2022-07-10 20:16
In their second attempt, ETH buyers failed to break the significant resistance at $1,280. The good news is that ETH could break above the 20-day moving average line, which now turns into support ($1150).

Technical Analysis

Technical Analysis By Grizzly

The Daily Chart

The formation of higher highs and higher lows is necessary to confirm a bullish reversal. As of now, after bottoming at $881, ETH formed a higher low at $1K. However, a higher high hasn’t been formed yet.
Over the past few days, ETH attempted and failed to break the following significant resistance area combined from the intersection of the marked descending line (in blue) in the range of $1,280-$1,300, together with horizontal resistance (in red).
In conclusion, buyers need to push the ETH price above $1,280 to gain sufficient momentum, form a higher high, and aim for higher targets – even $1,700.
On the other hand, in case the above range can’t get broken above, ETH will likely face another retest of the $1K support zone (in green). In this case, breaking below $1000 invalidates the bullish structure.
The other possible scenario would be that ETH will fluctuate between $1,280 to $1,000 for a long time. This scenario is a golden opportunity for short-term speculators that follow a range-trading strategy.
Key Support Levels: $1000 & $880
Key Resistance Levels: $1280 & $1540 & $1700
Moving Averages:
MA20: $1150 MA50: $1440 MA100: $2102 MA200: $2564

The ETH/BTC Chart

Ethereum against Bitcoin trading pair had failed to break the horizontal resistance at 0.06 BTC (in red). In addition, ETH/BTC also didn’t yet form a higher high, and the RSI had failed to break above the baseline.
As it seems now, the critical support remains at the 0.05 BTC area.

On-chain Analysis

Active Addresses (24h) & Circulation (30D)

Active Addresses: the number of unique addresses accounts for ETH daily transactions.
Circulation: the number of unique ETH tokens transacted daily
Despite the price increase in the past days, it is still observed that the number of Ethereum tokens transacted daily is similar to when the price was near its all-time high levels.
Also, the number of active addresses had started to increase again. These changes often lead to high fluctuations and price volatility. It is important to note that the supply held by non-exchange addresses is also decreasing. Due to approaching the time of the ETH Merge upgrade, these changes will probably have a significant impact on the next short term for the second-largest cryptocurrency.
View full text