Binance Market Update (2022-07-10)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.93T, down by -3.20% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,635 and $21,748 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,901, down by -3.27%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include BTCST , CVP , and AERGO , up by 27%, 22%, and 18%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: