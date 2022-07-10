copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-07-10)
Binance
2022-07-10 20:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.93T, down by -3.20% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,635 and $21,748 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,901, down by -3.27%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include BTCST, CVP, and AERGO, up by 27%, 22%, and 18%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Market Watch: Trading Volume at Monthly Lows as Bitcoin Stalls Amid $21K
- Accumulating Cardano (ADA) Ahead of Vasil Upgrade: Sharks Added $37M, Whales Stopped Selling
- Michael Saylor: Why Ethereum is ‘Obviously’ a Security
- The Failure of Terra, Celsius, 3AC Highlights the Importance of Self-Custody: DappRadar
- Paxos Trust Reveals USDP and BUSD Reserves in Challenge to Other Stablecoin Issuers
- UK Jeweler Sues Insurer Over Failure to Cover $7.5M Bitcoin Ransomware Losses
- US Government Officials Holding Crypto Prohibited From Working on Industry Policies
- Binance Users Vote in Favor of Keeping Free Transactions
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.1311 (-6.26%)
- ETH: $1173.18 (-3.66%)
- BNB: $234.2 (-3.54%)
- XRP: $0.3279 (-5.29%)
- ADA: $0.4627 (-3.72%)
- SOL: $37.25 (-2.92%)
- DOGE: $0.06722 (-3.54%)
- DOT: $6.87 (-5.24%)
- TRX: $0.0675 (-3.70%)
- SHIB: $0.00001116 (-3.79%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- BTCST/BUSD (+27%)
- CVP/BUSD (+22%)
- AERGO/BUSD (+18%)
