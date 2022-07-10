copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-07-10)
Binance
2022-07-10 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.93T, down by -3.04% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,815 and $21,960 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,890, down by -3.03%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include AERGO, BTCST, and CVP, up by 31%, 24%, and 20%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Market Watch: Trading Volume at Monthly Lows as Bitcoin Stalls Amid $21K
- Accumulating Cardano (ADA) Ahead of Vasil Upgrade: Sharks Added $37M, Whales Stopped Selling
- Michael Saylor: Why Ethereum is ‘Obviously’ a Security
- The Failure of Terra, Celsius, 3AC Highlights the Importance of Self-Custody: DappRadar
- Paxos Trust Reveals USDP and BUSD Reserves in Challenge to Other Stablecoin Issuers
- UK Jeweler Sues Insurer Over Failure to Cover $7.5M Bitcoin Ransomware Losses
- US Government Officials Holding Crypto Prohibited From Working on Industry Policies
- Binance Users Vote in Favor of Keeping Free Transactions
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.0977 (-7.07%)
- ETH: $1163.05 (-4.26%)
- BNB: $233.1 (-3.72%)
- XRP: $0.3242 (-5.67%)
- ADA: $0.4582 (-4.04%)
- SOL: $36.68 (-3.60%)
- DOGE: $0.06676 (-3.94%)
- DOT: $6.82 (-5.41%)
- TRX: $0.06752 (-4.69%)
- SHIB: $0.00001105 (-5.72%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- AERGO/BUSD (+31%)
- BTCST/BUSD (+24%)
- CVP/BUSD (+20%)
