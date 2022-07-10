Binance Market Update (2022-07-10)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.93T, down by -3.04% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,815 and $21,960 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,890, down by -3.03%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include AERGO , BTCST , and CVP , up by 31%, 24%, and 20%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: