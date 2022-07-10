Binance Market Update (2022-07-10)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.94T, down by -1.73% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $21,106 and $21,960 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $21,311, down by -1.83%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include AERGO , BURGER , and IQ , up by 30%, 30%, and 18%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: