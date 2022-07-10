copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-07-10)
Binance
2022-07-10 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.94T, down by -1.73% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $21,106 and $21,960 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $21,311, down by -1.83%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include AERGO, BURGER, and IQ, up by 30%, 30%, and 18%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Accumulating Cardano (ADA) Ahead of Vasil Upgrade: Sharks Added $37M, Whales Stopped Selling
- Michael Saylor: Why Ethereum is ‘Obviously’ a Security
- The Failure of Terra, Celsius, 3AC Highlights the Importance of Self-Custody: DappRadar
- Paxos Trust Reveals USDP and BUSD Reserves in Challenge to Other Stablecoin Issuers
- UK Jeweler Sues Insurer Over Failure to Cover $7.5M Bitcoin Ransomware Losses
- US Government Officials Holding Crypto Prohibited From Working on Industry Policies
- Binance Users Vote in Favor of Keeping Free Transactions
- Celsius and Voyager Implosion Forces Greater Regulatory Scrutiny in Texas and Alabama
- Experts Share What’s Next In Elon Musk Vs Twitter Legal Battle
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.2294 (-1.94%)
- ETH: $1187.37 (-3.15%)
- BNB: $236.5 (-3.35%)
- XRP: $0.339 (-1.85%)
- ADA: $0.4718 (-1.75%)
- SOL: $37.24 (-4.02%)
- DOGE: $0.06805 (-2.60%)
- DOT: $7.07 (-3.15%)
- TRX: $0.06877 (-2.61%)
- SHIB: $0.00001136 (-0.26%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- AERGO/BUSD (+30%)
- BURGER/BUSD (+30%)
- IQ/BUSD (+18%)
