Accumulating Cardano (ADA) Ahead of Vasil Upgrade: Sharks Added $37M, Whales Stopped Selling

Although the asset’s price has remained relatively calm in the past few weeks, medium-sized ADA investors have added almost 80 million of the tokens in a month, reveals on-chain data provided by Santiment.

The analytics company categorizes the different types of Cardano investors, separated into groups from 10K to 10M, in colors, and almost all have been disposing of their assets since February.

Whales (holding between 1M and 10M coins) dumped the most, especially since the mid-June crash occurred. However, they have reduced the sell-off significantly in the following weeks, as Santiment noted.

Cardano Price vs. Different Types of Holders. Source: Santiment