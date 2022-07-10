US Government Officials Holding Crypto Prohibited From Working on Industry Policies

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Broker
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Vanilla Options
Buy and Sell European-style Vanilla Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

US Government Officials Holding Crypto Prohibited From Working on Industry Policies

Dimitar Dzhondzhorov - CryptoPotato
2022-07-10 01:09
The United States Office of Government Ethics (OGE) outlined that cryptocurrencies and stablecoins do not qualify as “publicly traded securities” according to the agency’s regulations. As such, it banned individuals who privately own digital assets from participating in Federal policies that could affect the valuation of such tokens.
The OGE’s Recommendation
In its latest legal advisory, the OGE explained that government employees who own securities could apply for the “de minimis” exemption and resume their duties if they do not surpass a certain threshold. However, since the agency does not classify cryptocurrencies as “publicly traded securities,” workers will not be allowed to take part in Federal regulations and policies if they are HODLers:
“As a result, an employee who holds any amount of a cryptocurrency or stablecoin may not participate in a particular matter if the employee knows that particular matter could have a direct and predictable effect on the value of their cryptocurrency or stablecoins.”
It is worth noting that the legislation applies to all government officials, including those working at the White House, the Department of the Treasury, and the Federal Reserve.
On the other hand, employees may participate in specific governmental affairs in which they have a “disqualifying financial interest” from holdings in a mutual crypto fund operating under the necessary supervision. In addition, workers may get involved if they are the actual owners of the funds.
The OGE explained that mutual funds focused on cryptocurrencies and stablecoins should fit the bill for “sector funds.”
“Mutual funds with a stated purpose of investing broadly in companies that would benefit from or use blockchain technology, on the other hand, are considered diversified funds,” the agency stated.
The OGE said that sometimes identifying the nature of particular mutual funds is not an easy task. In such cases, the agency vowed to thoroughly observe the entities and “look beyond the fund name to the prospectus” to analyze their functions.
Government Officials Who Own Crypto
The digital asset universe has emerged as an intriguing niche for numerous US politicians and officials. Such example is Senator Cynthia Lummis, who is a long-time bitcoin holder. She entered the ecosystem in 2013 when the asset’s price was around $300, while last summer, she topped up her stash with up to $100,000 worth of the asset.
Other politicians part of that club are Senator Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, Senator Ted Cruz of Texas, Congressman Mark Green, and Congressman Michael McCaul.
View full text