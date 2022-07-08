Binance Users Vote in Favor of Keeping Free Transactions

Binance users want the crypto exchange to maintain its transaction-free service for bitcoin, according to a recent poll by CEO Changpeng Zhao on Twitter.

Zhao asked if users wanted Binance to maintain zero-fee trading, while pointing out the associated risks.

As of press time, 66% of the 39,000 plus respondents want the firm to continue with the free transactions regardless of the inherent risks.

This is unsurprising considering the fact that crypto traders would ordinarily want to do away with transaction fees.

While the free transactions could entice more traders to Binance, it could also affect its revenue. Binance is the largest crypto exchange in the world by trading volume.

Zero trading fees and associated risks

Despite the numerous advantages surrounding zero-fee trading, CZ mentioned that its disadvantages include wash trading.

Zhao noted that customers can use wash trading to access the exchange’s VIP tier. And consequently, utilize the VIP tiers to gain lower trading fees.

2/ Why would people do wash trading? Let's remove those incentives. Volume based VIP tiers is one. So, we removed trading volume of the 0-fee pairs from VIP tier calculations.This makes VIP tiers harder to reach. No problem, we will adjust those too. — CZ Binance (@cz_binance) July 8, 2022

Wash trading is an act where a trader transacts with another wallet controlled by them. This is usually an attempt to manipulate the market and give the impression of demand.

Zhao said the introduction of this service will require Binance to carry out several safety procedures. This procedure includes the use of artificial intelligence to detect illegal trades.

Mixed feelings among investors

Oliver Bell, the founder of XCAD Network, a Watch2Earn platform, has welcomed the development.

He says that the request if accepted by Binance would attract and encourage new users into the industry. Adding that the “Pros outweigh the cons.”

It's great for Binance as it for sure brings in new users. But it's also great for the whole space. I now know people trying to trade BTC for the first time due to zero fees. Pro's outweigh the cons. Binance is encouraging new users to enter the space. — Oliver Bell (@Oly245) July 8, 2022

However, another Twitter user with the moniker @VolatilityRob has asked what effect zero-fee trading would have on the market should a “significant market power” decide to dump their assets.

@cz_binance $0 fees: If a market participant with "significant market power" dumps their prices is that in breach of competition laws? Why do it now? When there is blood on the streets pic.twitter.com/XAIL3I33o4 — VolatilityRob (@VolatilityRob) July 8, 2022

The post Binance Users Vote in Favor of Keeping Free Transactions appeared first on BeInCrypto.