Binance Market Update (2022-07-09)
Binance
2022-07-09 20:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.96T, down by -0.44% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $21,313 and $22,022 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $21,607, down by -0.97%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include BURGER, QNT, and ONE, up by 26%, 25%, and 18%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Celsius and Voyager Implosion Forces Greater Regulatory Scrutiny in Texas and Alabama
- Experts Share What’s Next In Elon Musk Vs Twitter Legal Battle
- Musk Pulls out of Deal to Buy Twitter, Paving Way for Court Battle
- Weekend Watch: Bitcoin Stopped at $22K, Uniswap Soars 9%
- DeFi Data: Total Value Locked Is down by 0.2% in 24H
- Binance to Exclude 13 BTC Spot Pairs in Trading Volume Calculations
- Binance Volume Surges After Zero Trading Fee Policy Goes Live
- Bitcoin Will Make a Comeback, Rockefeller International Chairman Says
- Marathon Digital Sold No BTC During the Market Crash
- Solana Labs Accused of Selling Unregistered Securities in New Lawsuit
- Investors Duped In Major Crypto Scam In India
- Elon Musk Terminates Deal to Buy TwitterTesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has backed out on his deal to purchase Twitter for $44 Million.
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.2729 (-2.15%)
- ETH: $1217.75 (-1.84%)
- BNB: $242.8 (+0.25%)
- XRP: $0.3462 (+0.46%)
- ADA: $0.4806 (+2.80%)
- SOL: $38.38 (-1.51%)
- DOGE: $0.06968 (-0.66%)
- DOT: $7.25 (+1.68%)
- TRX: $0.0701 (+1.27%)
- SHIB: $0.0000116 (+2.20%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- BURGER/BUSD (+26%)
- QNT/BUSD (+25%)
- ONE/BUSD (+18%)
