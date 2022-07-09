Binance Market Update (2022-07-09)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.96T, down by -0.64% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $21,313 and $22,022 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $21,539, down by -1.79%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include BURGER , MBL , and WING , up by 28%, 26%, and 22%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: