Binance Market Update (2022-07-09)
Binance
2022-07-09 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.96T, down by -0.64% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $21,313 and $22,022 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $21,539, down by -1.79%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include BURGER, MBL, and WING, up by 28%, 26%, and 22%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Celsius and Voyager Implosion Forces Greater Regulatory Scrutiny in Texas and Alabama
- Experts Share What’s Next In Elon Musk Vs Twitter Legal Battle
- Musk Pulls out of Deal to Buy Twitter, Paving Way for Court Battle
- Weekend Watch: Bitcoin Stopped at $22K, Uniswap Soars 9%
- DeFi Data: Total Value Locked Is down by 0.2% in 24H
- Binance to Exclude 13 BTC Spot Pairs in Trading Volume Calculations
- Binance Volume Surges After Zero Trading Fee Policy Goes Live
- Bitcoin Will Make a Comeback, Rockefeller International Chairman Says
- Marathon Digital Sold No BTC During the Market Crash
- Solana Labs Accused of Selling Unregistered Securities in New Lawsuit
- Investors Duped In Major Crypto Scam In India
- Elon Musk Terminates Deal to Buy TwitterTesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has backed out on his deal to purchase Twitter for $44 Million.
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.2564 (-1.83%)
- ETH: $1214.8 (-1.64%)
- BNB: $242.2 (+0.00%)
- XRP: $0.3435 (+0.44%)
- ADA: $0.4776 (+1.53%)
- SOL: $38.04 (-1.43%)
- DOGE: $0.06944 (-0.94%)
- DOT: $7.21 (+1.41%)
- TRX: $0.07085 (+3.43%)
- SHIB: $0.00001171 (+3.81%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- BURGER/BUSD (+28%)
- MBL/BUSD (+26%)
- WING/BUSD (+22%)
View full text