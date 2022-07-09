Experts Share What’s Next In Elon Musk Vs Twitter Legal Battle

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Broker
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Vanilla Options
Buy and Sell European-style Vanilla Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Experts Share What’s Next In Elon Musk Vs Twitter Legal Battle

Varinder Singh - Coingape
2022-07-09 09:12
Tesla CEO Elon Musk is terminating his $44 billion Twitter deal citing material breach reasons, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. In response, Twitter chairman Bret Taylor said the Board is committed to the deal and will enforce the merger agreement through legal action in the Delaware Court of Chancery.
This is not the first time Elon Musk has decided to end the deal. Earlier in June, Musk threatened to walk out of the deal unless the company shares proof that spam and bot accounts were fewer than 5% of users who see advertising on the social media service. This week, Twitter executives revealed that the company removes more than 1 million spam accounts each day. In response, Musk commented, “that is indeed the real question.”
Here’s What Happens If Twitter Prepares for a Legal Action
Now, many legal experts believe Elon Musk can’t simply walk out of the deal. In fact, if Musk eventually terminates the deal, he will have to anyway pay a minimum breakup fee of $1 billion.
However, Twitter will likely choose to forsake the $1 billion and sue Elon Musk for more. The legal battle could likely stretch for months and signals more uncertainty for the social media company that has suffered from leadership changes, a falling share price, layoffs, and low morale.
Moreover, Elon Musk’s lawyer in the latest filing asserts Twitter fails to provide necessary data on spam and fake accounts. The data shared had come with limitations or other artificial formatting features. Meanwhile, Twitter claims they have shared enormous data on bots and fake accounts, including real-time API data. This will be an important take in the lawsuit.
Richard Signorelli, a Twitter shareholder and a litigator, said:
“As a shareholder, I am hoping that Elon Musk just pays a hefty penalty to get out of the deal. As someone who uses Twitter, I don’t want him owning the company.”
Interestingly, Twitter will have to substantiate its 5% bot number through investigation at trial, or otherwise face the consequences for a potential material misrepresentation not just to Musk but to its shareholders.
According to law professors Carl Tobias and Brian Quinn, Twitter likely aims for a judicial order requiring Musk to complete the deal. However, these types of lawsuits had usually resolved through renegotiated sale prices. Musk’s claim on lack of data “is a hard argument to make.”
Binance CEO “CZ” take on the termination of the deal will be interesting, as Binance has committed $500 million in Elon Musk’s $44 billion Twitter takeover.
Dogecoin (DOGE) Integration into Twitter
DOGE prices have gained momentum since the announcement of the deal. With the end of the Twitter deal, Dogecoin’s integration into Twitter remains in doubt. Dogecoin’s (DOGE) price is down about 59% for the year.
The heated disputes between CEO Parag Agrawal and Elon Musk have impacted shareholders too. Share prices have dwindled massively during the disagreements between the Twitter board and Elon Musk.
View full text