Binance Market Update (2022-07-09)
Binance
2022-07-09 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.96T, up by 0.66% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $21,160 and $22,112 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $21,705, up by 1.22%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include MBL, WING, and STEEM, up by 55%, 34%, and 26%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Musk Pulls out of Deal to Buy Twitter, Paving Way for Court Battle
- Weekend Watch: Bitcoin Stopped at $22K, Uniswap Soars 9%
- DeFi Data: Total Value Locked Is down by 0.2% in 24H
- Binance to Exclude 13 BTC Spot Pairs in Trading Volume Calculations
- Binance Volume Surges After Zero Trading Fee Policy Goes Live
- Bitcoin Will Make a Comeback, Rockefeller International Chairman Says
- Marathon Digital Sold No BTC During the Market Crash
- Solana Labs Accused of Selling Unregistered Securities in New Lawsuit
- Investors Duped In Major Crypto Scam In India
- Elon Musk Terminates Deal to Buy TwitterTesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has backed out on his deal to purchase Twitter for $44 Million.
- US Job Growth Remains Historically Strong, Exceeding Economists' ExpectationsU.S. job growth cooled in June, but still vastly exceeded economists expectations, a U.S. government report Friday showed.
- Aave Proposes Decentralized, Yield-Generating Stablecoin GHOAave has proposed the creation of a decentralized algorithmic stablecoin, GHO, as it looks to improve on and enhance the features of its lending platform.
- Binance Secures Registration in Spain Through Its Moon Tech SubsidiaryCrypto exchange Binance's Spanish subsidiary, Moon Tech Spain, has been granted registration as a virtual asset services provider (VASP) by the country's central bank.
- OTC Weekly Trading Insights - Jul 8, 2022Read the Binance OTC's Weekly Trading Insights report here.
- Why Ethereum Name Service Is Seeing a Spike in Domain RegistrationsEthereum Name Service (ENS) registrations spiked this week as a prominent address sold for hundreds of ether, sparking retail interest.
- Weekly Market Highlights - Jul 8, 2022Read Binance Research's Weekly Market Highlights.
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.2719 (+0.68%)
- ETH: $1226.05 (+0.66%)
- BNB: $244.7 (+2.82%)
- XRP: $0.3454 (-1.09%)
- ADA: $0.4801 (+2.83%)
- SOL: $38.78 (+4.92%)
- DOGE: $0.06987 (+0.76%)
- DOT: $7.3 (+3.99%)
- TRX: $0.07062 (+3.22%)
- SHIB: $0.00001139 (+5.27%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- MBL/BUSD (+55%)
- WING/BUSD (+34%)
- STEEM/BUSD (+26%)
