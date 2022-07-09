Binance Market Update (2022-07-09)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.96T, up by 0.66% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $21,160 and $22,112 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $21,705, up by 1.22%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include MBL , WING , and STEEM , up by 55%, 34%, and 26%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: