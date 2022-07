Binance announced that it decided to exclude the trading volume of the 13 Bitcoin (BTC) spot trading pairs from VIP tier benefits and spot liquidity provider program as of 2022-07-08 00:00 (UTC).

On Friday, Changpeng Zhao (CZ), founder and CEO of Binance, posted a tweet to say: “0 fee trading creates a few problems, wash trading, VIP tiers, etc.”