Solana Labs Accused of Selling Unregistered Securities in New Lawsuit

Solana Labs and key players in the Solana ecosystem were hit with a lawsuit on July 1 in California federal court.

The class-action lawsuit was filed by Roche Freedman LLP and Schneider Wallace Cottrell Konecky in the district court for the northern district of California on behalf of plaintiff Mark Young, a resident of the state, and all investors who bought SOL tokens from March 24, 2020, through the present.

The lawsuit accused Solana Labs, the Solana Foundation, Anatoly Yakovenko, prominent crypto venture capital firm Multicoin Capital Management, and its CEO Kyle Samani, as well as trading platform FalconX of making illegal profits from what it claims to be an unregistered security.

“Defendants made enormous profits through the sale of SOL securities to retail investors in the United States in violation of the registration provisions of federal and state securities laws, and the investors have suffered enormous losses.”