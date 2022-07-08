copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-07-08)
Binance
2022-07-08 20:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.96T, up by 0.05% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $21,160 and $22,500 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $21,821, up by 0.14%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include BTCST, UNFI, and ELF, up by 96%, 23%, and 17%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- US Job Growth Remains Historically Strong, Exceeding Economists' ExpectationsU.S. job growth cooled in June, but still vastly exceeded economists expectations, a U.S. government report Friday showed.
- Aave Proposes Decentralized, Yield-Generating Stablecoin GHOAave has proposed the creation of a decentralized algorithmic stablecoin, GHO, as it looks to improve on and enhance the features of its lending platform.
- Binance Secures Registration in Spain Through Its Moon Tech SubsidiaryCrypto exchange Binance's Spanish subsidiary, Moon Tech Spain, has been granted registration as a virtual asset services provider (VASP) by the country's central bank.
- OTC Weekly Trading Insights - Jul 8, 2022Read the Binance OTC's Weekly Trading Insights report here.
- Why Ethereum Name Service Is Seeing a Spike in Domain RegistrationsEthereum Name Service (ENS) registrations spiked this week as a prominent address sold for hundreds of ether, sparking retail interest.
- Weekly Market Highlights - Jul 8, 2022Read Binance Research's Weekly Market Highlights.
- Non-Zero ETH Addresses hit an ATH of 83,595,439
- Aave Proposes to Launch an USD-Pegged Stablecoin Called GHO
- DeFi Data: Total Value Locked is up by 1.7% in 24h
- Today's Fear & Greed Index is 20, the level is Extreme Fear
- Celsius Sends $500M of Bitcoin Derivative to Crypto Exchange After Debt PayoffCelsius deposited $500M in WBTC to crypto exchange after it repaid its debt to Maker and reclaimed $450M of collateral in WBTC.
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.3213 (+5.96%)
- ETH: $1240.67 (-0.51%)
- BNB: $242.2 (-0.41%)
- XRP: $0.3447 (+1.03%)
- ADA: $0.4676 (-2.62%)
- SOL: $38.97 (-0.03%)
- DOGE: $0.07017 (-1.29%)
- DOT: $7.13 (-2.33%)
- TRX: $0.06923 (+0.67%)
- SHIB: $0.00001135 (+2.81%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- BTCST/BUSD (+96%)
- UNFI/BUSD (+23%)
- ELF/BUSD (+17%)
