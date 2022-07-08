Binance Volume Surges After Zero Trading Fee Policy Goes Live

Trading volume spiked higher at Binance after its zero trading fee policy went live on Friday morning.

Zero trading fees worldwide for 13 crypto pairs at Binance – the world’s largest crypto exchange by volume – began Friday at 14:00 UTC (10 a.m. EST). The move caused an explosion in trading at the exchange, with Bitcoin/USDT spot volume surging to 320,000 coins within hours. The exchange hasn’t seen volume that high for even a full day since March 2020.