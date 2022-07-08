US Treasury Releases ‘Framework’ for International Cooperation on Crypto Regulation

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Broker
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Vanilla Options
Buy and Sell European-style Vanilla Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

US Treasury Releases ‘Framework’ for International Cooperation on Crypto Regulation

Rahul Nambiampurath - BeInCrypto
2022-07-08 12:30
The United States Treasury has published a framework for international cooperation on crypto interactions. The framework focuses on global cooperation on several aspects of the crypto market, and also makes room for innovation.
The department published a press release saying that it had consulted with the Secretary of State, the Secretary of Commerce, the Administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), and the heads of other relevant agencies on the matter.
The framework has been delivered to President Joe Biden “for interagency engagement with foreign counterparts and in international fora as directed in the President’s Executive Order on Ensuring Responsible Development of Digital Assets.”

Treasury: Crypto must follow democratic values

The statements in it are focused on ensuring that the crypto activity follow “America’s core democratic values,” while also protecting consumers, investors, and businesses, and the safety of global financial and monetary systems.
The press release states the objectives of the framework, of which there are multiple. Besides the aforementioned protection of entities and the global economy, it also focuses on mitigating illicit financial activity and preventing national security risks.
The U.S. has touched on the latter point before, with the treasury having taken action over North Korea hacks on crypto entities.
The framework also lists the support of technological advancement as a goal and a focus on ensuring that the U.S. remains a leader in financial innovation. To that end, it calls for advancing research and relationships that increase shared learning.
It appears that the U.S. is willing to let the crypto industry develop and flourish, so long as it adheres to laws. This should provide a boost to the market, which has taken a beating in recent months.

Are global crypto regulation standards forming?

The United States and other countries have called for international cooperation on the matter of crypto regulation. Crypto is by its nature unrestricted by borders and jurisdiction, so it is understandable that countries want to work together to ensure that laws are followed. Governments will have to establish some sort of standards, especially when it comes to cross-border transactions.
Several countries have been enforcing crypto-related laws in recent months, indicating that there is a global trend emerging. This has been the case for years, but in more recent times the pace has been picking up. The European Union is also set to ratify some major regulatory changes.
Regulation of the crypto market has always been inevitable. The rate of adoption and incidents such as the TerraUSD crash have forced authorities to take action.
The post US Treasury Releases ‘Framework’ for International Cooperation on Crypto Regulation appeared first on BeInCrypto.
View full text