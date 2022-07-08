US Job Growth Remains Historically Strong, Exceeding Economists' Expectations

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Broker
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Vanilla Options
Buy and Sell European-style Vanilla Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

US Job Growth Remains Historically Strong, Exceeding Economists' Expectations

Helene Braun - CoinDesk
2022-07-08 12:49
U.S. job growth cooled in June, but still vastly exceeded economists expectations, a U.S. government report Friday showed.
Employers added 372,000 jobs last month, a minimal slowdown from the revised 384,000 added in May and the lowest since the post-pandemic recovery, a report by the Labor Department on Friday showed. But it's still higher than the 275,000 increase predicted by economists, based on a FactSet survey.
The unemployment rate remained at 3.6%, with average hourly earnings up 0.3%, or 10 cents, the June jobs report showed.
Bitcoin (BTC) is down nearly 27% since the last jobs report in early June, and crypto markets continue to grapple with risk-off sentiment by investors as macroeconomic uncertainty persists.
Economists had expected a much bigger slowdown, suggesting that the labor market might be cooling off after the U.S. economy repeatedly added over half a million jobs on a monthly basis during the recovery of the Covid-19 pandemic. But the June data suggests that the jobs market is still very hot, and it will likely force the Federal Reserve to go through with another 75 basis-point (0.75 percentage point) rate hike – faster than the usual increment of 0.25 percentage point.
CoinDesk,-,Unknown
(Credit: Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City)
The U.S. central bank has two responsibilities: price stability and maximum employment. With almost two jobs available for every person seeking employment, the latter is fulfilled.
The other, however, is a bigger challenge for the Fed with inflation still running at a four-decade high, more than quadruple the official target of 2%. Last month, the Federal Reserve had to raise interest rates by a hawkish 75 basis points.
Such accelerated rate hikes look likely for the coming months, as Fed Chair Jerome Powell has hinted at multiple times, and Friday's Employment Situation report will play a critical role in guiding central bankers.
“From the perspective of today, either a 50 basis point or a 75 basis point increase seems most likely at our next meeting,” Powell said at a conference following the central bank’s decision in June. “We anticipate that ongoing rate increases will be appropriate.”
Fed Governor Christopher Waller and St. Louis Fed President James Bullard are also in favor of 0.75 percentage point rate hike, they said during a webinar on Thursday.
Higher interest rates could potentially increase the unemployment rate, because companies might have to cut back on spending. Blockchain-focused companies including Crypto.com, BlockFi and Coinbase have announced layoffs. Non-crypto companies like Tesla and Netflix have also announced that they’ll be cutting jobs.
Powell has repeatedly said that he is not worried about the labor market negatively being impacted by rising interest rates. He even said that the labor market was “too hot,” while Kansas City Federal Reserve President James Bullard called it “sensational.”
“It’s our job to get it to a better place where supply and demand are closer together,” he said during a panel hosted by the International Monetary Fund in April.
View full text