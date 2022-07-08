STEPN introduces APE Realm

STEPN announced the launch of its APE Realm in a tweet on Thursday. STEPN said Ape Realm is its third realm (after SOL and BNB Realms) and is built on the Ethereum blockchain. This Realm reflects a great experiment to embrace fashion and other NFT communities. The team added that it aspires for this initiative to serve as a testing ground for future possibilities in the STEPNVERSE. The Ape Realm will provide access to an innovative new Realm for all STEPN users, thus focusing on bringing in new users.

STEPN is a move-to-earn health and fitness application. Users equipped with sneaker NFTs can move outdoors to earn tokens and NFT rewards. STEPN has a built-in wallet, swap, marketplace, and rental system that allow non-crypto users to onboard STEPN. GMT , STEPN’s native token, is up by 1% and currently trades at $0.97200.