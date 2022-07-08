The Sandbox announces a partnership with CJ ENM

The Sandbox announced in a Medium post on Thursday that it has partnered with CJ ENM, a global entertainment content leader. The partnership will see the introduction of diverse content for generation Z all over the world in the metaverse. CJ EMN plans to expand its content in the virtual world and introduce the users to experience it in a more direct way, The Sandbox added.

Furthermore, The Sandbox and CJ ENM will be collaborating to build a “K-content metaverse” using its Intellectual Property (IP) of globally popular television series and movies for users to try new types of experiences.

The Sandbox is a virtual world built on the Ethereum blockchain, where players can build, own, and monetize their gaming experiences. SAND is down by 4% in the last 24 hours and currently trades at $1.2207 per token.