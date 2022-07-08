AlgoSeas is now part of the Algorand ecosystem

The Algorand team announced via a blog post on Thursday that AlgoSeas is now part of its ecosystem. AlgoSeas has received grant funding from the Algorand Foundation to support them in developing their pirate-themed idle NFT staking game built on Algorand.

Algorand

is an open-source, permissionless, Pure Proof-of-Stake (PPoS) blockchain protocol for “the next generation of financial products”. As such, Algorand ensures "full participation, protection and speed within a truly decentralized network".

ALGO

