Multichain plans to integrate with Cube

The Multichain team announced via Twitter on Thursday that it plans to integrate with Cube once the project launches on the mainnet. Multichain said Cube is a modular layer1 blockchain sharing the belief in a multi-chain future with them.

Following this partnership, users can now seamlessly transfer ETH between TomoChain, Ethereum, BNB, CLV, Conflux, Kava and Celo.

Multichain , previously known as Anyswap, is a decentralized cross-chain swap protocol and bridge infrastructure. The Multichain platform supports multiple blockchains, which enables users to swap and bridge tokens across numerous chains on one platform.

MULTI , the native token of the Multichain ecosystem, is up by 0.5% in the last 24 hours and currently trades at $4.08.