Multichain announces integration with TomoChain

The Multichain team announced via a Medium post on Thursday that it has integrated with TomoChain. The collaboration seeks to promote Tomochain’s cross-chain interoperability and improve the cross-chain experience in order to address the issues of distinct assets minted by several bridges and liquidity fragmentation.

Following this partnership, users can now seamlessly transfer ETH between TomoChain, Ethereum, BNB, CLV, Conflux, Kava and Celo.

Multichain , previously known as Anyswap, is a decentralized cross-chain swap protocol and bridge infrastructure. The Multichain platform supports multiple blockchains, which enables users to swap and bridge tokens across numerous chains on one platform.

MULTI , the native token of the Multichain ecosystem, is up by more than 5% in the last 24 hours and currently trades at $4.30.

TomoChain is an EVM-compatible public blockchain network that aims to achieve scalability while maintaining decentralization. TomoChain has relied on Proof-of-Stake Voting (PoSV), since its mainnet launch in December 2018, to incentivize token-holders to vote for validators while receiving staking rewards.

TOMO is up by more than 5% in the last 24 hours and currently trades at $0.523.