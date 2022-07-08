copy link
Dark Earth integrates Chainlink Price Feeds on Polygon
Hassan Maishera - Cryptowisser
2022-07-08 09:50
Blockchain gaming ecosystem Dark Earth announced in a Medium post on Thursday that it has integrated Chainlink Price Feeds on the Polygon mainnet. Dark Earth has access to high-quality, tamper-proof market data needed to help calculate the price of Mystery Capsules following this integration.
Chainlink Network (LINK) aims to provide tamper-proof inputs and outputs of data for smart contracts on any blockchain. LINK is down by more than 1% over the past 24 hours and is trading at $6.43 at press time.
