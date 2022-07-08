Dark Earth integrates Chainlink Price Feeds on Polygon

Blockchain gaming ecosystem Dark Earth announced in a Medium post on Thursday that it has integrated Chainlink Price Feeds on the Polygon mainnet. Dark Earth has access to high-quality, tamper-proof market data needed to help calculate the price of Mystery Capsules following this integration.

