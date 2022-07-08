GG DApp integrates Chainlink Keepers on Polygon

Blockchain gaming platform GG DApp announced in a Medium post on Thursday that it has integrated Chainlink Keepers on the Polygon mainnet. The project said it is leveraging Chainlink Keepers to securely and cost-efficiently help automate the distribution of rewards to GG Token (GGTK) stakers.

