copy link
create picture
more
GG DApp integrates Chainlink Keepers on Polygon
Hassan Maishera - Cryptowisser
2022-07-08 09:48
Blockchain gaming platform GG DApp announced in a Medium post on Thursday that it has integrated Chainlink Keepers on the Polygon mainnet. The project said it is leveraging Chainlink Keepers to securely and cost-efficiently help automate the distribution of rewards to GG Token (GGTK) stakers.
Chainlink Network (LINK) aims to provide tamper-proof inputs and outputs of data for smart contracts on any blockchain. LINK is down by 1.23% over the past 24 hours and is trading at $6.43 at press time.
View full text