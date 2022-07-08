OpenLuck integrates Chainlink VRF, Keepers and Price Feeds on BNBChain

The Chainlink team announced via Twitter on Tuesday that OpenLuck has integrated Chainlink Verifiable Random Function (VRF), Keepers, and Price Feeds on BNBChain. OpenLuck said these integrations help support Lucks Trading, an innovative model that combines crowdfunding and a raffle draw.

To break it down, In a nutshell, Chainlink Keepers are now helping automate the crowdfunding process, Price Feeds helps OpenLuck accurately price NFTs, and VRF is used to help fairly draw winners.

Chainlink Network (LINK) aims to provide tamper-proof inputs and outputs of data for smart contracts on any blockchain. LINK is down by 1.23% over the past 24 hours and is trading at $6.42 at press time.