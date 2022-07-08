Binance Market Update (2022-07-08)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.95T, up by 3.27% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,351 and $22,500 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $21,447, up by 4.49%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include BTCST , VIDT , and KEY , up by 54%, 47%, and 39%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: