Binance Market Update (2022-07-08)
Binance
2022-07-08 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.95T, up by 3.27% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,351 and $22,500 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $21,447, up by 4.49%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include BTCST, VIDT, and KEY, up by 54%, 47%, and 39%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Non-Zero ETH Addresses hit an ATH of 83,595,439
- Aave Proposes to Launch an USD-Pegged Stablecoin Called GHO
- DeFi Data: Total Value Locked is up by 1.7% in 24h
- Today's Fear & Greed Index is 20, the level is Extreme Fear
- Celsius Sends $500M of Bitcoin Derivative to Crypto Exchange After Debt PayoffCelsius deposited $500M in WBTC to crypto exchange after it repaid its debt to Maker and reclaimed $450M of collateral in WBTC.
- Crypto Recovery Might Be On Its Way: JP Morgan ChasePer a report from BNN Bloomberg, strategists from JPMorgan have noted that the ongoing crypto crisis or deleveraging has hit an advanced stage and recovery might be on the way.
- First Mover Americas: ETH Climbs 4% and Traders are Optimistic Over Upcoming Merge
- Reddit Launches Polygon-Based 'Collectible Avatar' MarketplaceReddit's Polygon-based collectible avatar marketplace – allowing users to purchase blockchain-based profile pictures for a fixed rate – is open for business, said the company on Thursday.
- Bitcoin Will Rebound In 2nd Half Of 2022, Says Bloomberg AnalystMike McGlone, a senior commodity analyst at Bloomberg, predicts a rise in the price of Bitcoin in the second half of 2022.
- Celsius Pays Off Maker Loan, Freeing Up $440M of CollateralCelsius, the crypto lender that halted user withdrawals last month because of liquidity pressures, reclaimed $440 million of collateral on Thursday after fully paying off a loan on Maker, one of the largest decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols.
- Another Crypto Lender Confirms Exposure to Three Arrows CapitalGenesis Trading confirmed its exposure to bankrupt hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC). In a series of tweets, its CEO Michael Moro revealed that the cryptocurrency lender and broker had mitigated its losses.
- Crema Finance Hacker Accepts Bounty and Returns Over $7M of Stolen FundsThe Solana-based concentrated liquidity protocol, Crema Finance, suffered an exploit earlier this week. The drained crypto funds were worth nearly $9 million at the time of the hack. However, following a long negotiation, the hacker has agreed to take 45,455 SOL as the white hat bounty and return the stolen funds.
- Argo Blockchain Hires Derivatives Trader to Navigate Market Rout, Sells BTC to Reduce LoanBitcoin miner Argo Blockchain (ARB) said it hired an in-house derivatives trader to better navigate a market rout that in June saw bitcoin post its biggest monthly price drop in 11 years. The company also sold 637 BTC at an average of $24,500 to pay for operating costs and a loan from Galaxy Digital, it said in a statement on Thursday.
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.2588 (+5.24%)
- ETH: $1218.56 (+2.70%)
- BNB: $238.1 (-0.04%)
- XRP: $0.3491 (+5.15%)
- ADA: $0.4665 (-0.17%)
- SOL: $36.96 (-0.51%)
- DOGE: $0.06936 (+0.70%)
- DOT: $7.02 (-0.57%)
- TRX: $0.0684 (+1.92%)
- SHIB: $0.00001083 (+2.65%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- BTCST/BUSD (+54%)
- VIDT/BUSD (+47%)
- KEY/BUSD (+39%)
