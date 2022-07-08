Aave Proposes to Launch an USD-Pegged Stablecoin Called GHO

DeFi protocol Aave proposed to its community to create a USD-pegged stablecoin, GHO. The project would allow users to mint GHO against their supplied collaterals, with all the interest payments being sent to AaveDAO.

Similar to the MakerDAO-issued stablecoin Dai, GHO would be minted based on users supplying a specific ratio of collaterals, according to the official blog post. When the borrowed amount is repaid, the protocol would burn the users’ GHO accordingly. Moreover, the collateral assets deposited on Aave would continue to generate yield while also being used as collateral.

According to Aave, a GHO aToken and GHO Debt Token will be deployed to the protocol, following the same mechanisms as any other asset listed on Aave. This integration is designed to facilitate its growth within the Ethereum blockchain.