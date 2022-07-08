Solana Total Supply ‘Misleading’: Claims Could Put Crypto Industry In Trouble

Mark Young, a California based SOL investor filed a lawsuit against the Solana developers, claiming that the tokens are ‘unregistered securities‘. The lawsuit claims Solana Labs, the Solana Foundation and Anatoly Yakovenko, co-founder of the project as defendants. The plaintiff’s argues that the Solana developers violated U.S. securities laws in sale of the SOL securities.

“Defendants made enormous profits through the sale of SOL securities to retail investors in the United States. This is in violation of the registration provisions of federal and state securities laws. And the investors have suffered enormous losses.”

The lawsuit claims that the Solana developers deliberately made misleading statements about the total circulating supply of SOL securities. The Solana initial coin offering in April 2020 gave the developers funds to promote SOL project, it said. “As a result of these promotional efforts, SOL securities reached a peak price of $258 per token, with a market capitalization of more than $77 billion, on November 5, 2021.”

The plaintiff claims Yakovenko admitted that Solana did not disclose information about Solana total supply and circulating supply. The irregularities happened during the CoinList auction and the subsequent Binance listing, it added.

The lawsuit further stated that the promotional efforts took SOL from a “relatively obscure crypto-asset to one of the top crypto-assets in the world.”