Shiba Inu (SHIB) Announces Stablecoin and New Reward Token

The Shiba Inu (SHIB) ecosystem will soon get its own stablecoin, rewards token, and collectible card game.

Shytoshi Kusama, lead developer of the meme coin ecosystem, announced the new projects via a blog post. In addition to a stablecoin of its own and a new token, the Shiba Inu ecosystem will soon feature a new collectible card game destined for its future metaverse.

SHI and TREAT details

The developer commented that recent events involving the stablecoin segment, which became in crisis after the collapse of TerraUSD (UST), motivated the Shiba Inu community to have its own stablecoin.

Named SHI, Shiba Inu’s future stablecoin would be able to “avoid the problems found” in other assets in this category, having been independently created by “a group of developers in our decentralized network,” according to Kusama.

Shiba Inu and TREAT

TREAT, a new reward token intended for the SHIB community, will be applied to the entire project ecosystem, including its future metaverse, Shibarium. The asset would still play a crucial role in the card game in development, Shiba Collectible Card Game, and in providing stability for SHI.

So far, other details about the tokens and the new card set have not been revealed, and it is not possible to set a date for their release. However Kusama commented that if all goes well, the stablecoin would be released later this year.