Bitcoin Core Developer Pieter Wuille Scales Back His Maintenance Role

Belgian-born Bitcoin Core developer, Peter Wuille is scaling back his contributions to Bitcoin Core. Nevertheless, he will continue contributing code to the project and remains a key player in the Bitcoin ecosystem, given both his influence in the Bitcoin community and his role at Chaincode Labs.

To be clear: I won't stop contributing to code, review, and all the projects I'm involved in. It just so happens I'm not doing much maintenance anymore, so it's time to drop my permissions. https://t.co/8OAJaw02MM

— Pieter Wuille (@pwuille) July 7, 2022