Celsius Accused of Fraud in Lawsuit by Ex-Employee

A lawsuit filed in New York by KeyFi accuses Celsius of crypto market manipulation and failure to put in place basic accounting controls to protect customer deposits.

Jason Stone – the founder and CEO of KeyFi, which was partly acquired by Celsius – took to Twitter alongside the court filing to describe the falling out between the parties.

Stone wrote: "We discovered Celsius had lied to us. They had not been hedging our activities, nor had they been hedging the fluctuations in cryptoasset prices. The entire company’s portfolio had naked exposure to the market."

Hi all! I’m Jason Stone, and from August 2020 until April 2021, I led the group of talented individuals who managed the 0xb1 address.

— 0xb1 (@0x_b1) July 7, 2022

The lawsuit accuses Celsius – prior to Stone coming onboard – of having no organized investment strategy other than "desperately seeking a potential investment that could earn them more than they owed to their depositors."