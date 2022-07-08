copy link
create picture
more
Compass Mining Cuts 15% of Staff, Lowers Executive Compensation
Michael Bellusci - Coindesk
2022-07-08 01:59
- Compass Mining has let go of 15% of its employees, and has cut executive compensation to ride out the crypto downturn.
- Compass also said it grew too quickly, and needed to readdress its strategy moving forward.
- “Given recent market downturn and anticipated future market conditions, we had to take a hard look at our spend and recalibrate for the future of the business,” cofounders and interim CEOs Thomas Heller and Paul Gosker said in a statement Thursday.
- The bitcoin mining company had just over 80 employees listed on LinkedIn as of late Thursday.
- In June, Compass’ CEO and CFO resigned amid “setbacks and disappointments” at the company.
View full text