Binance Market Update (2022-07-07)
Binance
2022-07-07 20:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.96T, up by 5.47% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,224 and $21,830 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $21,793, up by 7.36%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include TVK, KEY, and OM, up by 60%, 50%, and 28%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Crypto Recovery Might Be On Its Way: JP Morgan ChasePer a report from BNN Bloomberg, strategists from JPMorgan have noted that the ongoing crypto crisis or deleveraging has hit an advanced stage and recovery might be on the way.
- First Mover Americas: ETH Climbs 4% and Traders are Optimistic Over Upcoming Merge
- Reddit Launches Polygon-Based 'Collectible Avatar' MarketplaceReddit's Polygon-based collectible avatar marketplace – allowing users to purchase blockchain-based profile pictures for a fixed rate – is open for business, said the company on Thursday.
- Bitcoin Will Rebound In 2nd Half Of 2022, Says Bloomberg AnalystMike McGlone, a senior commodity analyst at Bloomberg, predicts a rise in the price of Bitcoin in the second half of 2022.
- Celsius Pays Off Maker Loan, Freeing Up $440M of CollateralCelsius, the crypto lender that halted user withdrawals last month because of liquidity pressures, reclaimed $440 million of collateral on Thursday after fully paying off a loan on Maker, one of the largest decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols.
- Another Crypto Lender Confirms Exposure to Three Arrows CapitalGenesis Trading confirmed its exposure to bankrupt hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC). In a series of tweets, its CEO Michael Moro revealed that the cryptocurrency lender and broker had mitigated its losses.
- Crema Finance Hacker Accepts Bounty and Returns Over $7M of Stolen FundsThe Solana-based concentrated liquidity protocol, Crema Finance, suffered an exploit earlier this week. The drained crypto funds were worth nearly $9 million at the time of the hack. However, following a long negotiation, the hacker has agreed to take 45,455 SOL as the white hat bounty and return the stolen funds.
- Argo Blockchain Hires Derivatives Trader to Navigate Market Rout, Sells BTC to Reduce LoanBitcoin miner Argo Blockchain (ARB) said it hired an in-house derivatives trader to better navigate a market rout that in June saw bitcoin post its biggest monthly price drop in 11 years. The company also sold 637 BTC at an average of $24,500 to pay for operating costs and a loan from Galaxy Digital, it said in a statement on Thursday.
- Elon Musk’s Boring Company to Accept Dogecoin Payments for Loop Rides
- ETH Jumps 5% Following Ethereum’s Sepolia Testnet Merge Success, Goerli NextThe Merge is successfully conducted on the Sepolia testnet, taking the Ethereum network a step further to the PoS network.
- Animoca Brands Leads $32M Funding Round for Planetarium Labs
- Meebits Surpasses $500 Million in All-Time NFT Sales
- Shiba Inu Plans to Launch Stablecoin, Reward Token, Collectible Card Game
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.1907 (+2.45%)
- ETH: $1247.01 (+8.22%)
- BNB: $243.2 (+2.40%)
- XRP: $0.3414 (+4.31%)
- ADA: $0.48 (+4.73%)
- SOL: $38.99 (+7.65%)
- DOGE: $0.07109 (+4.38%)
- DOT: $7.3 (+6.26%)
- TRX: $0.06878 (+2.52%)
- SHIB: $0.00001103 (+5.85%)
Top gainers on Binance:
