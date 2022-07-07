Bitcoin Will Rebound In 2nd Half Of 2022, Says Bloomberg Analyst

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Broker
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Vanilla Options
Buy and Sell European-style Vanilla Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Bitcoin Will Rebound In 2nd Half Of 2022, Says Bloomberg Analyst

Saeed Hassan - NewsBTC
2022-07-07 14:00
Mike McGlone, a senior commodity analyst at Bloomberg, predicts a rise in the price of Bitcoin in the second half of 2022.
Compared to more well-known asset types, bitcoin prices are significantly harder to forecast and more sensitive to market forces because of the uncertainty and recent price decline.
In 2021, the price of bitcoin doubled, but in January 2022, it saw a significant decline that nearly wholly reversed the gains made the year before.
For now, BTC remains well behind its all-time high price of $68,000 in November due to the ups and downs of the market. Even over the previous six months, Bitcoin has only briefly risen above $45,000.
Comparatively speaking, Bitcoin has a significantly longer track record than other cryptocurrencies. However, with price variations, BTC is still worth more than twice as much as it was only a few years ago.

Mike McGlone’s Tip For Bitcoin’s Price

McGlone shared his opinions on Twitter on July 6, pointing out encouraging trends in Bloomberg’s Galaxy Crypto Index (BGCI) data. He states that:
With the Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index nearing a similar drawdown as the 2018 bottom and #Bitcoin’s discount to its 50- and 100-week moving averages similar to past foundations, risk vs. reward is tilting toward responsive investors in 2H.
The BGCI, a benchmark, tracks the significant cryptocurrencies traded in dollars. In addition to having Galaxy Digital Capital Management’s co-brand, Bloomberg owns and is responsible for the administration of the Index.
Bitcoin is currently trading at $20,463 on the daily chart | Source: BTC/USDT chart from Tradingview.com
In McGlone’s opinion, the bear market’s bottom in 2018 was followed by a significant comeback in the H1 of 2019, maybe paralleling the present indications.
On July 4, in his Bitcoin prediction tweet, McGlone stated that the June 75 bps boost could be the last if equities continue to decline at the same rate as they did in the year’s first half.
In his July 6th tweet, he asserted that given its current low price beginning in the second half of the year, Bitcoin might experience one of its largest bull markets yet.
Or the crypto may be a failing experiment in the process of being made redundant, like #crudeoil. Our bias is Bitcoin adoption is more likely to continue rising.
Other Analyst’s Prediction For Bitcoin
Some hostile crypto critics anticipate that Bitcoin will crash below $10,000 in 2022. However, a more suitable position could be to believe that the cryptocurrency can still rise to $100,000, as many experts predicted at the end of last year.
Like, professor of finance Carol Alexander of Sussex University predicts that BTC will fall to a low of $10,000 in 2022, wiping out most of its gains over the previous 15 months.
Well, there is no clear consensus when it comes to crypto predictions. Some market analysts believe BTC will reach a price of $100,000 by the end of 2023, while others say it’ll only take until the first quarter of 2022. Still, other predictors say that at most in 2022, BTC won’t rise higher than $70,000.
View full text