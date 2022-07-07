Binance Market Update (2022-07-07)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.94T, up by 3.53% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Another Crypto Lender Confirms Exposure to Three Arrows Capital

Genesis Trading confirmed its exposure to bankrupt hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC). In a series of tweets, its CEO Michael Moro revealed that the cryptocurrency lender and broker had mitigated its losses.

Crema Finance Hacker Accepts Bounty and Returns Over $7M of Stolen Funds

The Solana-based concentrated liquidity protocol, Crema Finance, suffered an exploit earlier this week. The drained crypto funds were worth nearly $9 million at the time of the hack. However, following a long negotiation, the hacker has agreed to take 45,455 SOL as the white hat bounty and return the stolen funds.

Argo Blockchain Hires Derivatives Trader to Navigate Market Rout, Sells BTC to Reduce Loan

Bitcoin miner Argo Blockchain (ARB) said it hired an in-house derivatives trader to better navigate a market rout that in June saw bitcoin post its biggest monthly price drop in 11 years. The company also sold 637 BTC at an average of $24,500 to pay for operating costs and a loan from Galaxy Digital, it said in a statement on Thursday.