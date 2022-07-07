copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-07-07)
Binance
2022-07-07 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.94T, up by 3.53% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,112 and $21,011 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,878, up by 3.73%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include KEY, BURGER, and TVK, up by 92%, 65%, and 42%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Another Crypto Lender Confirms Exposure to Three Arrows CapitalGenesis Trading confirmed its exposure to bankrupt hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC). In a series of tweets, its CEO Michael Moro revealed that the cryptocurrency lender and broker had mitigated its losses.
- Crema Finance Hacker Accepts Bounty and Returns Over $7M of Stolen FundsThe Solana-based concentrated liquidity protocol, Crema Finance, suffered an exploit earlier this week. The drained crypto funds were worth nearly $9 million at the time of the hack. However, following a long negotiation, the hacker has agreed to take 45,455 SOL as the white hat bounty and return the stolen funds.
- Argo Blockchain Hires Derivatives Trader to Navigate Market Rout, Sells BTC to Reduce LoanBitcoin miner Argo Blockchain (ARB) said it hired an in-house derivatives trader to better navigate a market rout that in June saw bitcoin post its biggest monthly price drop in 11 years. The company also sold 637 BTC at an average of $24,500 to pay for operating costs and a loan from Galaxy Digital, it said in a statement on Thursday.
- Elon Musk’s Boring Company to Accept Dogecoin Payments for Loop Rides
- ETH Jumps 5% Following Ethereum’s Sepolia Testnet Merge Success, Goerli NextThe Merge is successfully conducted on the Sepolia testnet, taking the Ethereum network a step further to the PoS network.
- Animoca Brands Leads $32M Funding Round for Planetarium Labs
- Meebits Surpasses $500 Million in All-Time NFT Sales
- Shiba Inu Plans to Launch Stablecoin, Reward Token, Collectible Card Game
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.17 (+1.67%)
- ETH: $1219.68 (+7.72%)
- BNB: $240.3 (+1.69%)
- XRP: $0.3339 (+3.41%)
- ADA: $0.4699 (+3.12%)
- SOL: $38.27 (+7.23%)
- DOGE: $0.07004 (+4.82%)
- DOT: $7.12 (+3.34%)
- TRX: $0.06836 (+2.20%)
- SHIB: $0.00001073 (+3.47%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- KEY/BUSD (+92%)
- BURGER/BUSD (+65%)
- TVK/BUSD (+42%)
