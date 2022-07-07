Binance.US Names ex-PayPal Executive as New CFO

Binance.US has hired former PayPal executive Jasmine Lee as the company’s new chief financial officer.

Lee rose to become the chief financial officer and chief operating officer for the Consumer Product group at PayPal during her eight year tenure at the consumer payments giant. Most recently, she held the title of chief financial officer and chief operating officer of Acorns, a micro-investing app company.

“Jasmine is a rare talent who possesses more than 20 years of deep knowledge in both fintech and high growth startup environments,” said Binance.US CEO Brian Shroder in a statement. “Her experience at Paypal, a public Fortune 500 company, in particular, will be invaluable as we chart our path to an IPO in the coming years.”

Binance.US, which launched zero-fee bitcoin trading last month, appears to be focusing on growing its consumer reach even as the cryptocurrency market has soured. The exchange is also looking to raise an additional $50 million in funds after closing its $200 million seed round in April.

“I look forward to building out a best-in-class finance department at Binance.US that lays a strong foundation for continued growth and our path to a future IPO,” said Lee in a statement.

Eric Segal had been serving as Binance.US CFO since October 2021, when he replaced the departing Joshua Sroge.