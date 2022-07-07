Celer Network supports the bridging of WING tokens

The Celer Network announced via Twitter on Thursday that it now supports the bridging of WING tokens. Thanks to Celer Network’s partnership with WING Finance, its users can bridge WING tokens between the Ethereum, Ontology, BNBChain and OKC blockchains.

Celer Network is an interoperability platform that supports cross-chain fund transfers and generic message passing. CELR , the native token of Celer Network, is up by more than 4.34% in the last 24 hours and is currently trading at $0.01610.